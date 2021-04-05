Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Position Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

QDEL stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.97. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

