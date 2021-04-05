QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 2,308 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,932,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65.

On Monday, March 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16.

On Monday, February 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68.

On Monday, January 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41.

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $619,836.00.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,678. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

