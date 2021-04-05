QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of QuinStreet worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $51,075.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,216. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

