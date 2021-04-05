Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.79.

OTCMKTS:QUISF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

