RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 748,872 shares.The stock last traded at $13.63 and had previously closed at $12.54.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $640.89 million, a P/E ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.