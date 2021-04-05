Radicle Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Radicle has a total market cap of $64.48 million and $922,742.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.15 or 0.00022346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

