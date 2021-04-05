Radix (EXRD) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Radix token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $105.58 million and $2.42 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.56 or 0.00755372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003926 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About Radix

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.