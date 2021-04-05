RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells $761,950.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RDNT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. 94,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

