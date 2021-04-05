Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $9,664.16 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

