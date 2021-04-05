Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.13

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $65,823.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon (RKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

