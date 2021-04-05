Rally 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $145.78 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,140,022 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.