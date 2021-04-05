RAMP Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. RAMP has a total market cap of $156.24 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,414,269 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

