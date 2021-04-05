Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.70

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

