Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. 127,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,916,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 927,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

