Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Down 7.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. 127,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,916,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

