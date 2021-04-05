Rapidz Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.09 or 0.00683044 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00028466 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

