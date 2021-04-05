Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $939.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00671676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.