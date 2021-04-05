Rari Governance Token (RGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.03 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $129.14 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Rari Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $14.82 or 0.00025088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,715,709 tokens. Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

