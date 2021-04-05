Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.00 or 0.00058488 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.09 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00679158 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027847 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.