Ratecoin (XRA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 48.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ratecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $72,212.85 and $30.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

