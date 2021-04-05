Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of RAT stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,770 ($23.13). 44,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,571.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.