Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $8.94 million and $40,441.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00074910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00295247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00099832 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.00779793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

