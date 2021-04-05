Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and $1.41 million worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,257.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.58 or 0.03565106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.76 or 0.00370867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.03 or 0.01049713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00448632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00419284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.00325452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025841 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,465,995,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

