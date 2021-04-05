Ravencoin Price Tops $0.19 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $198.62 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00300692 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,491,070,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.