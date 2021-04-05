Raydium (RAY) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.82 or 0.00016688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $247.76 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.00785356 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 131% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028479 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,231,908 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars.

