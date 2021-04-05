Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

