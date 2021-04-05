Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $137.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

