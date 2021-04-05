Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 86.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 891,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $6,932,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 134.6% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,407,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 807,853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

