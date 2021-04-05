Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $269.46 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total value of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $1,227,928. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

