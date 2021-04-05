Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.12 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

