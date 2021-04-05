Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $170.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

