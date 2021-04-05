Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,158 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,729 shares of company stock worth $19,622,705 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Sonos’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

