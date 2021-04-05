Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in YETI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $73.78 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

