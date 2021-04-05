Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 93,149 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,149 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,852,882 shares of company stock worth $110,478,938.

BigCommerce stock opened at $58.75 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

