Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.83% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.84. 314,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,297. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

