Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.75

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.83% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.84. 314,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,297. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$909.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

