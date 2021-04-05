Raymond James Reiterates C$27.00 Price Target for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a C$27.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 136,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$10.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -98.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,447,410.40.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.