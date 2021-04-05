REAL Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $733.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (REAL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.