Realio Network (RIO) Achieves Market Cap of $14.29 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003698 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $454,025.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.