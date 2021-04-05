Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

