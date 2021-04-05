Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Village Farms International (VFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) recently:

3/19/2021 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

3/17/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Village Farms International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/15/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Village Farms International is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Village Farms International was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.73. 76,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,857. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -274.55 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $20.32.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

