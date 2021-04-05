Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS: XEBEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $5.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $13.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $7.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

XEBEF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.