Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) vs. Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Recruit alerts:

This table compares Recruit and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 5.72% 15.40% 7.78% Brenntag 3.86% 13.03% 5.44%

This table compares Recruit and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $22.12 billion 3.70 $1.65 billion $1.12 43.77 Brenntag $14.36 billion 0.95 $522.70 million $0.68 25.96

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag. Brenntag is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Recruit and Brenntag, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A Brenntag 1 3 4 0 2.38

Volatility & Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recruit beats Brenntag on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site. It also operates Suumo, an online platform and print media, which provides information related to home purchases, sales, rentals, and renovation services; Zexy, a magazine and online platform providing information to organize customized wedding events; Study Sapuri Shinro, an online platform and print media, which provides higher education and career information primarily for high school students; Study Sapuri, an online learning support platform for students and adults; and Car Sensor that provides information on pre-owned automobiles for potential buyers. In addition, the company operates Jalan, a site offering travel information and accommodation booking for travel; Hot Pepper Gourmet, an online booking site information about restaurants and discount coupons, as well as online reservations and a scheduling function for invited guests; Hot Pepper Beauty, a domestic search and booking site for hair, relaxation, and beauty salons; AirRegi and AirPAY provides support services to dining and beauty enterprise clients; Rikunabi, a job information site for soon-to-be graduates; Rikunabi Next, a job portal site for people looking to change jobs; Recruit Agent, an employment agency staffed with career advisors; and Townwork, a magazine that provides information on job openings to part-time job seekers. Further, it offers clerical and IT staffing agency; light industrial staffing; human capital outsourcing; IT and digital recruitment services specializing in contracting and permanent recruitment; and human resources services, products, and technologies to organizations and individuals. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. Brenntag SE was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.