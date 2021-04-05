Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.97% of Red Rock Resorts worth $28,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 366,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 149,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

