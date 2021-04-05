ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $233.71 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,063.08 or 0.99173064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.45 or 0.00444045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.00872818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00323465 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00100426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002409 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

