RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $392.34 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.00336688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00097604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00114283 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

