reflect.finance Trading Up 33.9% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $15.89 million and $1.01 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00297015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00096736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.00780273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,463,148 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

