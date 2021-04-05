Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $68,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $474.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

