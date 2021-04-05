Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $63,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $474.93 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

