Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.42% of Regions Financial worth $219,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

