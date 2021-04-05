Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.